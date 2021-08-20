Buhari Air

Buhari Visits Late Ahmed Joda’s Family in Yola

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at the Yola International Airport, Adamawa to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late Ahmed Joda.

The late Joda was the Chairman of the Buhari Transition Committee in 2015.

Buhari is also expected to first visit the palace of the Lamido of Adamawa, Mohammadu Aliu Barkin.

On the ground to receive the President was the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintri; his Chief of Staff, Prof Maxwell Gidado; the minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello; heads of security agencies in the state and members of the State Executive Council.

More to follow….

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Ahmed JodaMohammadu Aliu BarkinMuhammadu Buhari

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Paul Okoye, Wife Anita Reportedly Divorce

Paul Okoye, Wife Anita Reportedly Divorce

Entertainment
  • 20 Aug
  • 0
32 Die in Cameroon Violence as Thousands Flee

32 Die in Cameroon Violence as Thousands Flee

Africa
  • 20 Aug
  • 0
Buhari Visits Late Ahmed Joda’s Family in Yola

Buhari Visits Late Ahmed Joda’s Family in Yola

News
  • 20 Aug
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top