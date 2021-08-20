Buhari Visits Late Ahmed Joda’s Family in Yola
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at the Yola International Airport, Adamawa to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late Ahmed Joda.
The late Joda was the Chairman of the Buhari Transition Committee in 2015.
Buhari is also expected to first visit the palace of the Lamido of Adamawa, Mohammadu Aliu Barkin.
On the ground to receive the President was the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintri; his Chief of Staff, Prof Maxwell Gidado; the minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello; heads of security agencies in the state and members of the State Executive Council.
