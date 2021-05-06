Buhari Welcomes Kaduna College Students’ Return, Seeks Greenfield Students’ Release

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the release of the abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Afaka, Kaduna State.

Buhari in a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, also called for the release of the kidnapped students of Greenfield University and other people still in captivity.

“We are happy they have been released,” President Buhari was quoted as saying, hours after the college students regained their freedom.

“We express our deep appreciation to all the actors who contributed one way or the other to this happy outcome, in particular, the defence and security agencies, the officials of the Ministry of Environment and the government of Kaduna State. We thank Nigerians for their prayers.”

Gunmen had in the early hours of March 11 stormed the school and whisked away 29 students and released them 55 days after.

Mr Abdullahi Usman, who is the Chairman of the Parents’ Committee, had confirmed the release of the students by bandits to newsmen, although he didn’t state if any ransom was paid to secure the students’ freedom.

President Buhari calls for steadfastness and security awareness on the part of citizens and the law enforcement agencies and deplores the increasing politicization of security in the country by opportunistic politicians. The President appeals for the release of the students of the Greenfield University and all other citizens held in captivity, expressing the strong determination of his administration to ensure that Nigerians lived in a country where everyone can move where they want when they want without the fear of kidnapping and banditry. Garba Shehu Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) May 5, 2021

