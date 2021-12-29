Buhari’s Aide, Garba Shehu Recovers From COVID-19

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has recovered from COVID-19.

Shehu announced his recovery in a Facebook post on Wednesday, barely a week after he confirmed his initial positive status .

“I thank Almighty Allah for my speedy recovery from COVID-19,” he said in the social media post. “My prayers and deepest respect are for all of you, who prayed, called or texted expressing your concerns for me.

“May all of our countrymen and women still afflicted with the virus fight this scourge with all their might and get well soon.”

Reports had emerged that some of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides have gone into isolation after they tested positive for COVID-19.

While the number of those infected could not be ascertained, Shehu disclosed on Saturday that he had contracted the disease.

Despite being fully vaccinated, he disclosed that he had mild symptoms of the disease – a trait connected with the omicron variant.

Reacting to the COVID concerns within the Presidential Villa, another presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said there was nothing abnormal about the President’s aides testing positive for COVID-19.

Adesina, who is the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, stressed that they were just humans like every other person.

