Buhari’s Aide Promotes Public Gathering Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, has announced a public lecture amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Shehu posted an invitation to the lecture on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

Nigeria currently has 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus. But two patients have recovered from the disease.

Since the outbreak of the disease, different measures have been put in place to combat the spread of the virus.

The federal government banned public officials from travelling to high-risk countries. It also placed a travel restriction on 15 countries including the United Kingdom and the United States.

It also suspended the issuance of all visas on arrival and asked Nigerians to cancel or postpone all non-essential travels to these countries.

Several state governments have also announced the closure of schools while some placed a restriction on gatherings above 50 persons.

Churches and mosques have had to adjust their services in line with the restrictions. In all, Nigerians have been advised to practise social distancing.

“Please find time to join us at the Barewa Old Boys Association (BOBA), 2020 Annual Leadership Lecture, where I will be speaking on ‘Media and Democracy: Challenge of Journalism,” Shehu tweeted.

“His excellency, Governor Nasir @elrufai is expected to Chair the occasion, with the Ministers of Defence and FCT as special guests.”

