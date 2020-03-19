ETe1zO_WAAIUUhx

COVID-19: Buhari’s Daughter Returns From UK, Isolates Self

Mrs. Aisha Buhari, the wife of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that one of her daughters who returned from the United Kingdom earlier on Thursday has been self-isolated amidst Coronavirus (COVID-19) scare.

She disclosed this in a series of tweets via her official Twitter handle: @AishaMBuhari today. She said the daughter “is on self-isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the COVID-19,” but on the advice of the Health Minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

