Buhari’s Government Not Transparent in Corruption Fight, Asset Recovery – CISLAC

A non-governmental organisation, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), and the national contact of Transparency International in Nigeria have accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-lead administration of lack of transparency in the recovery of stolen assets.

According to the organization, six years into the administration of President Buhari, there is nothing to show for in its fight against corruption.

CISLAC disclosed this on Tuesday at a press believing in Abuja, the nation’s capital. It also called on the National Assembly to enact a legal framework for the management of the recovered stolen assets.

Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Rafsanjani said further that although President Buhari promised Nigerians to fight corruption, he has however not shown much commitment to deliver on his promises.

Rafsanjani claimed that money recovered by President Buhari’s administration is being looted by politicians under the current administration.

While speaking on the corruption in the judiciary, he added that Nigeria loses over $10 Billion annually to tax evasion alone and that due to corruption in the judiciary much has not been done to prosecute the culprits.

The CISLAC boss, therefore, called on the Federal Government to account for the billions of dollars that have been recovered from corruption proceeds from former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration till date.

