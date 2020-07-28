Lai Mohammed

Buhari’s Govt Has Recovered Over N800 Billion Looted Funds, Says Lai Mohammed

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday, said the present Muhammadu Buhari led regime has recovered looted funds in excess of N800 billion.

He said the regime also recorded over 1,400 convictions.

Mohammed said this at a press conference in Abuja.

He said, “This administration’s fight against corruption is as strong as ever, and we have the records to back up this claim.

“This administration has recorded over 1,400 convictions, including high profile ones, and recovered funds in excess of N800 billion, not to talk of forfeiture of ill-gotten properties.

“This is no mean feat.”

More to come…

