Buhari’s Govt Is The Most Corrupt In Nigeria’s History – Ononuju

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Katch Ononuju has reacted to the probe of the embattled boss of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu over corruption allegations.

Speaking on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ononuju alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is the most corrupt in Nigeria’s history.

According to him, the anti-graft agency was used as a recruitment agency for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after sweeping to power in 2015.

“No government in Nigeria’s history has ever shown itself to be this massively corrupt. Nobody has ever done this quantum of corruption,” he said.

Speaking further, he accused the suspended EFCC boss of using who he described as ‘boys’ to intimidate people under the pretext of prosecuting corrupt individuals.

“Don’t forget, Mr Magu was used for recruitment. They would come to you and if you are guilty, the Magu boys will go and perform heavy shake-down. The next day you travel to your village, come back with a card, you are in APC and you are free,” he said.

On the travails of Magu, the PDP member explained that the suspended EFCC czar began to deal with the system upon realizing that he was being used by the ruling party.

While insisting that Nigerians should not blame Magu, he maintained that Magu saw how the anti-graft agency was handled under his predecessors notably Nuhu Ribadu, Ibrahim Lamorde as the system did not ask a question.

Ononuju, however, noted that his party, the PDP will still compile a list of its members that have been deprived of their properties by the EFCC in the name of fighting corruption.

His remarks come two days after the main opposition party called for the thorough investigation of Magu, adding that it is the thing to do.

PDP said Magu’s ‘indictment’ reinforces its position that the much-hyped war against corruption by the EFCC, under his watch, has been a huge scam by corrupt individuals to cover the plundering of public resources, harass political opponents, intimidate and extort money from innocent Nigerians.

