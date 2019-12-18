Buhari’s Personal Assistant Sabiu ‘Tunde’ Yusuf Wears N35 Million Watch for President’s Birthday

Sabiu Yusuf a.k.a. ‘Tunde’, Personal Assistant to Nigeria’s Dictator Muhammadu Buhari wore a Patek Phillipe Nautilus Mens 5980R-001 leather strap wristwatch valued at $99,995.00, the equivalent of N35,998,200 for Buhari’s 77th birthday on Tuesday at the State House in Abuja.

His boss Buhari earns an annual basic salary of $100,000.

Sabiu as Personal Assistant also carries out functions as Buhari’s Private Secretary. He is the son of Mamman Daura’s full biological sister Hajia Halima, more popularly known as “Hajja Madam” in Daura. She died in 2018.

Sabiu, who is in his 30s, is considered one of the most powerful people in Nigeria today. He determines who sees and who doesn’t see Buhari. Only Mamman Daura and Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President can overrule him. By several accounts, he is said to be a billionaire, although he had no formal work experience before Buhari became President. According to reports, he used to sell recharge cards in Daura before 2015.

Supporters of Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) defended Sabiu on Twitter yesterday claiming that the wristwatch could be a gift or a fake. Fake watches are actually illegal. Customs agents can seize fake watches and in certain countries, getting caught with a fake watch may incur you a fine or jail time. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Production, $375 million dollars of watches and jewelry were confiscated in 2014 alone.

Nigerian law frowns at gift-giving to public officers. Public officers are not allowed to request or accept gifts or benefits of any kind that are related to the execution of public duties. They shall not accept gifts from commercial firms, business enterprises or persons who have contracts with the government, according to provisions of the Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Act 2000, 2000 Act No 5, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, Fifth Schedule.

