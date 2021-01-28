Buhari’s Regime Most Corrupt In Nigeria – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has said that says the 2020 corruption index report on Nigeria by Transparency International has further confirmed that the regime of the President, Muhammadu Buhari , “is a citadel of corruption and the most corrupt in the history of our nation”.

The PDP asserted that the TI report, which shows Nigeria plunging to 149th on the corruption perception index in 2020; dropping 13 places since 2015, under Buhari’s regime “is an incontrovertible confirmation that our nation is more corrupt under President Buhari and the APC, than it was in 2015 when they took office”.

This was contained in a press statement by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, titled ‘TI: Worsened Corruption Rating Under Buhari Vindicates Us- PDP’.

Part of the statement read, “This descent into the abyss of corruption only goes to show that President Buhari’s anti-corruption stance is a mere swindle used to delude Nigerians while the vaults were laid open for APC leaders and officials of the Buhari administration to plunder.

“Indeed, the record of unbroken decline from 136th in 2016 to 144th in 2018, 146th in 2019 and now 149th in 2020, under President Buhari, the African Union (AU) Anti-Corruption Champion’, settles the now notorious fact that the Buhari administration and the APC are titleholders in corruption.

“Nigerians can now see that what the APC and the Buhari Presidency did, upon assumption of office, was to simulate a holier than thou attitude, deploy the instrument of propaganda to deliberately castigate the PDP with false corruption allegations just to divert public attention and create a safe atmosphere for APC leaders to loot our nation to her knees.

“The fact remains that no matter how lies and falsehood try to prevail, the truth will always come to light at the end of the day.

“From the oil and inland revenue sectors to security, health, agriculture, food security, healthcare, transportation, road infrastructure, power, education, environment, among other critical sectors, none was spared from the kleptomaniac fingers of corrupt APC leaders and the cabal in the Presidency.”

