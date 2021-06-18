Buhari’s Spokespersons Are ‘His Greatest Undoing’ – PDP Governors

State Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday said the current crop of presidential spokespersons “do not represent or position” the President in a proper manner.

The Governors Forum, in a statement signed by its Director-General, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, was responding to a statement issued by presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu.

Mr Shehu had been responding to a communique put out by the PDP Governor’s Forum on Monday.

According to the Thursday statement, Mr Shehu’s response had been “poorly worded” and was “pedestrian.”

The PDP Governors lambasted Mr Shehu’s views on revenue remittance by the NNPC and the state of Nigeria’s foreign exchange market.

They also tackled him on his position on the ongoing Twitter ban in Nigeria, the administration of mining across the country and the role of local governments in national development.

“There is no doubt that President Buhari’s spokespersons are his greatest undoing as a President,” the PDP Governors said. “They do not represent or position him well.

“The PDP Governors’ Forum Communique in Uyo was patriotic, well thought out and offered solutions to the myriad of problems facing the nation. Mr President and the APC led Federal Government should listen.”

