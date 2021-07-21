Building Under Construction Collapses, Kills Landlord in Lagos

A two-storey building under construction in Lagos collapsed has collapsed, killing its owner.

Emergency authorities identified Daniel Obasi as the building owner. The building is located at 77 Tapa Road, Oke-Ojo at Isawo in Ikorodu.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the acting coordinator of the South-West zonal office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the incident while speaking with reporters in Lagos on Tuesday.

Mr Farinloye explained that the deceased was trapped in the building but that the body had been recovered. The police had taken the remains to a morgue at the General Hospital, Ikorodu, by the police.

The NEMA chief described the collapsed building as an attachment to the main building.

The NEMA added coordinator said that construction work was suspended earlier in the day due to the ongoing Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

“The cause of the collapse was suspected to be inadequate time to allow land to compact properly before the commencement of construction and using of poor building materials,’’ said Mr Farinloye.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.