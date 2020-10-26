Buratai Meets GOCs, Field Commanders, Vows to Deal With Subversive Elements

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai Monday met with Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) General Officers Commanding (GOCs) and field commanders.

The meeting resolved to ensure that subversive elements do not succeed in their plan to destabilise Nigeria. The meeting deplored the determination of some unscrupulous individuals and groups to destabilise Nigeria by all means.

General Buratai drew the attention of all the participants at the meeting to the fact that “the events of the past few days in our dear nation have shown the determination of some unscrupulous individuals and groups to destabilize Nigeria by all means.

“These individuals, groups and other undesirable elements have hijacked the peaceful #ENDSARS protest marches resulting to widespread violence, acts of wanton destruction and looting of public and private property in many parts of the country. These acts led to the imposition of curfew in several states of the federation”.

Buratai affirmed that the army “will not allow any force, elements or destabilising agents in or outside our country to set our beloved country on fire.

“We remain resolute in doing everything possible to ensure that subversive elements, detractors and other enemies of this great nation do not achieve their aims and objectives of destabilisation”.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.