Buratai Visits Bayero, Says Army Will Not Rest Until End of Security Challenges

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to rid the country of insurgency, banditry and other sundry insecurity challenges.

Buratai gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, on Saturday, as part of his operational visit to the 3 Brigade, Kano.

He said his visit to the palace was to pay homage to the royal father and seek his support and prayer in the ongoing operations of the Nigerian Army across the country.

Buratai reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to maintain the peace, unity and oneness of Nigeria.

He noted that the army would not rest on its oars until all forms of insecurity such as terrorism, banditry and other forms of insecurity are stamped out.

The COAS also disclosed that his visit to Kano State was to inaugurate infrastructure development projects executed in the 3 Brigade, designed to enhance the living condition of officers and soldiers.

He added that we used the opportunity to come and pay you a visit to solicit your support in ensuring the security of the nation.

Buratai said: “We have done our best across the Northeast and another one is already on in the Northwest.

“We are determined and we will continue to ensure that our country remains secured in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives to ensure that we contain insecurity in the country especially now in the Northwest

“We solicit your support and your continuous prayer.

“I want to assure you and all Nigerians that we will not rest on oars until we bring to an end the myriad of security challenges across the country,” he said.

Responding, Bayero, who spoke in Hausa Language, commended Buratai and the Nigerian Army for their commitment to peace and security in Kano State and the country.

Bayero commended the army for its operation at the Falgore Forest, adding that Kano was one of the most secured states in Nigeria.

He urged the Nigerian Army to sustain the tempo to ensure sustainable peace in the state.

The monarch also offered prayer for Buratai, the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for God’s guidance and protection.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.