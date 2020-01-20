Burna Boy’s Song Fourth in Michelle Obama’s 2020 Playlist

Nigerian Singer and song writer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, a.k.a Burna Boy ‘My Money’ ‘My Baby’ song makes Michelle Obama, former US First Lady’s, workout playlist for 2020.

Obama took to her Instagram page, @michelleobama, on Sunday, where she posted her playlist.

She said the playlist helps her go through her toughest workout sessions.

A rundown of the playlist reveals that Burna Boy’s song falls fourth on her list.

“It’s about that time when New Year’s goals and resolutions get just a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to 2020 #WorkoutPlaylist with all of you.

“These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What’s on your playlist? #IAmBecoming #SelfcareSunday,” she wrote.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in 2019, Michelle’s husband, Barack Obama, released his summer playlist that sparked off a lot of conversation online following Rema’s ‘Iron Man’ inclusion.

Burna Boy’s My Money My Baby is rendered in Pidgin English and a Fela-styled Afrobeat, sounding like Fela Kuti’s 1972 “Shakara”.

