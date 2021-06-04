Businessman Kidnapped in Kano

Gunmen have kidnapped a businessman Emmanuel Eze in Kore Town in Danbatta local government area of Kano state.

Kore village is near Danbatta town which is about 30 kilometres from Kano metropolis.

The victim was kidnapped at about 10:30 pm Thursday evening by suspected bandits at his Kore home, after scaring the community away with gunshots, a reliable source at the village revealed.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspected bandits are yet to contact the victim’s family members but the case has been reported to the Police headquarters in Kano.

Police spokesman DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the development in a short text message sent in response to our correspondent’s inquiry.

He said the police have received the report of kidnapping of one Emmanuel Eze who was Kidnapped in his Provision Store at Kore in Danbatta LGA.

He said a team of policemen have been mobilized by the Commissioner of Police to ensure possible rescue of the businessman and arrest the culprits.

