Call for Self-Defence Dangerous, Nigeria Heading for Doom – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, described the call by the Katsina State governor as a dangerous trend, adding that if the instrument of violence was spread among the citizenry, the country would be heading for doom.

The spokesman for Ohanaeze, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, said instead of calling for citizens to arm themselves, the Federal Government should sit up “before it is too late”.

He said, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo sees the governor’s call as a dangerous trend because when you talk about government, it is a kind of social contract between the government and the governed. To that extent, the essence of government is for security of life and property.

“On the other hand, the monopoly of violence supposed to be within the government, but when the government does not have control of instrument of violence, it is a dangerous trend. It means the government is leaving the job which is supposed to do; the services which they are supposed to render to the society – security of life and property.

“It obvious that there’s a problem in the country and we call on the Federal Government to sit up because it is tending towards doom to the nation, where the instrument of violence spread among the citizenry, and is no longer within the control and monopoly of the government,” Ohanaeze further warned.

