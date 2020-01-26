CALSER Wants Foreign Interest, INGOs Aiding Boko Haram/ISWAP to Stop in Order to Halt Attacks on Humanitarian Workers, Clergymen

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has called on the European Union Commission and all International NGOs in the north east providing food and drugs for the terrorists to stop in order to put an end to the continuous attacks on humanitarian workers and clergymen in the region.

CALSER made this known during a state of the nation press conference on Sunday in Abuja to address what it described as “the senseless Boko Haram/ISWAP attack on clergymen and humanitarian workers”.

According to the convener, Princess Ajibola, certain INGOs have continued to breach international protocol on their operations by aiding and abetting the supply and delivery of sophisticated weaponry, food and drugs to the Boko Haram/ISWAP group under the guise of rendering humanitarian services.

In its periodic assessment for the month of January, CALSER further warned political and religious organisations in the country not to expand the frontiers of Boko Haram by overheating the polity with unfounded allegations that are capable of undermining the ongoing efforts by the government to tame terrorism.

The centre, therefore, called on the European Union and the representatives of the United Nations in Nigeria to audit and caution international NGOs in operation in the northeast to stop the supply of arms and ammunitions and other essential items to the terrorist group.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights is alarmed by the way and manner the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group has intensified attacks on unarmed and innocent clergies and humanitarian workers rendering services in North-East Nigeria.

All must condemn this callous act. It should serve as a wakeup call for all concerned stakeholders to put heads together towards ending the unscrupulous activities of the Boko Haram/ISWAP in North-East Nigeria.

It is indeed unfortunate that despite the efforts of the Nigerian Military in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria, some groups/individuals are not happy with the gains made and have consequently constituted themselves as clogs in the wheels of progress by providing the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group with logistical support in furtherance of their evil agenda against Nigeria.

Ironically, The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights has it on competent authority that some local political organizations, as well as religious bodies, are covertly providing tactic support to the Boko Haram/ISWAP group all in a bid to undermine the efforts of the government.

The International Non-Governmental Organizations, as well as some local Non-Governmental Organizations, have continued to breach international protocol on their operations in North-East Nigeria by aiding and abetting the supply and delivery of sophisticated weaponry to the Boko Haram/ISWAP group under the guise of rendering humanitarian services.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights in times past have raised the alarm in the complicity of international NGOs in operation in North-East Nigeria in fueling the Boko Haram war by supplying them food, drugs, and other essential items that they need.

This trend is unacceptable, and it is advised that urgent steps are taken to arrest this decline before things get out of control because as it stands, the Boko Haram/ISWAP have been emboldened to carry out attacks on soft targets in women and children, students, clergies, as well as humanitarian workers because of the tactic support it has been receiving from both internal and external sources.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights also wishes to use this medium to call on the European Union and the representatives of the United Nations in Nigeria to audit and caution international NGOs in operation in North-East Nigeria to stop the supply of arms and ammunitions and other essential items to the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group with immediate effect. It must be stated that if this is done, we would witness a drastic reduction in the merciless killings and maiming carried out by the Boko Haram/ISWAP group in North-East Nigeria.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights also states that as a matter of necessity and urgency, the European Union must investigate the supply of sophisticated arms and ammunitions from her member countries to impose the needed sanctions on these countries. This is on the heels that many pieces of evidence indicate that some EU countries have been covertly selling arms and ammunitions to the Boko Haram/ISWAP group using fronts.

The European Union, in the interest of fairness, must act and deal decisively with its member countries that have been providing support to the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group. If this is not done, the Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights might be indeed convinced that the European Union as a body might be aiding and abetting the propagation of terrorism in Nigeria.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights condemns these despicable acts and it is hopeful that the end of the Boko Haram/ISWAP threat to peace and tranquility in Nigeria would manifest soon if all concerned stakeholders indeed join hands with sincerity of mind and purpose to fight the common enemy of humanity.

The Centre for Africa Liberation also calls on all genuine stakeholders to encourage dialogue and strategic engagements in the best possible ways to bring about peace and not to destabilize the peace of the whole nation for their selfish agenda.

Religious and political bodies must exercise restraint in ensuring that selfish politicians do not take advantage of them to paint the activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP as religious or targeted at certain religions or ethnicity.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights wishes to state that Nigeria must be ridden of terrorism,4 and it behooves on all well-meaning countries, groups, and individuals to extend their support to Nigeria by doing what is right at all times.

