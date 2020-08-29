CAMA Act 2020 May Destabilise Nigeria’s Fragile Peace, Says Kaigama

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has urged the Federal government to take another look at the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 and ensure that the law does not destabilise the fragile peace in the country.

The cleric also blamed the recurring crisis and violence in Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country on lack of political will by the government to deal with the issues decisively, stressing that the application of justice and addressing the issue of poverty would bring the crisis to an end.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Kaigama on the “conferral of the Pallium for the See of Abuja’’ by Pope Francis, which is in recognition of his dedication to promoting unity, peace and justice.

Speaking after the Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria Excellency, Antonio Guido Filipazzi Conferred him with the Pallium, Kaigama stated that on the surface, it doesn’t look there was a good intention in enacting the law.

“It doesn’t look the motive is right; and it doesn’t look enough study was done about the implications of the law,” he noted. He stated that now that the attention of the government has been drawn to the flaws in the legislation, prudence and wise judgment should lead the authorities to humbly start all over and ensure that the law does not generate unprecedented problems for the country.

“It is not something we can just talk about anyhow; it requires careful analysis,” he stressed. He lamented that the country was going through afflictions emanating from killings, kidnapping, banditry and poverty, saying Nigerians needed to go on their knees to seek God’s intervention.

He urged the security agents to be objective, impartial and committed to the common good of all Nigerians.He noted: “Prayer must go with good actions by both government and individuals. It is not enough to keep praying and do nothing. The authorities know that there are problems. These people who attack and get away with criminality should be known, after all we have an array of security intelligence. Why should this go on year after year and we keep saying we are on top of the situation. When can we really deal with the situation not just being on top of it?

“Southern Kaduna represents many other areas in Nigeria especially the minority groups who are suffering all kinds of injustice and unfair treatments. The government must address the fundamental, historical and justice issues. They know the problems but lack of political will to deal with these issues decisively is what is causing these cycle of violence.”

According to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, yesterday, Buhari joined all Christians, particularly the Catholic family, friends and associates of the clergyman in celebrating the honour by the Papal, affirming that the symbol of conferred jurisdictional authority to promote peace, harmony and unity was most deserved.He saluted Kaigama for always projecting the values of love and working diligently to promote the welfare of Nigerians.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.