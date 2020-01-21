CAN Confirms Killing Of Abducted Chairman By Boko Haram

Share Pin 0 Shares

The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika local government area of Adamawa State, Rev Lawan Andimi, has been killed by his abductors, according to the state CAN Chairman, Bishop Dami Mamza.

Bishop Mamza, who is the Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese, described the murder of the clergy as gruesome and unfortunate.

Reverend Andimi was abducted by Boko Haram on January 2 when the insurgents stormed the community to carry out an attack.

Bishop Mamza told some journalists in Yola, the Adamawa state capital, that the insurgents had demanded two million euros as ransom but went ahead to execute the pastor.

According to the Bishop, the killing was communicated to them through their contact.

He added that another pastor was abducted and killed almost at the same time with the abducted pastor from Michika.

Bishop Dami Mamza, however, said that Boko Haram has not been defeated and called on the government to tell Nigerians the truth.

Days after his abduction, Rev. Andimi was seen in a viral video, begging the state government to intervene and secure his release.

In the video, he appealed to the government to help him look after his children if it is God’s will that he would not get out of captivity.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.