CAN Declares National Prayers Over Coronavirus

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed churches in the country to observe Sunday, march the 22nd and 29th as days of prayers against the Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria and globally.

CAN President, Reverend Samson Ayokunle also advised churches to strictly follow the guidelines for combating COVID-19 in all their gatherings as they trust God for victory over the plague.

The christian body says it is not unaware of the ban on the presence of more than 50 people in a gathering so it is advising churches to conduct house cell based services, online services and in the absence on online facilities, they can break services into not more than 50 members per shift.

The Christian Association of Nigeria also asked churches to provide alcohol-based hand sanitizers, soap and water and maintain at least one meter distance with anyone coughing or sneezing.

