Capital Funding for Army ‘Grossly Inadequate’ – Ndume

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has reiterated calls for increased funding for the army.

The Senator made the call on Monday to members of the appropriations committee before submitting the final 2022 budget proposal of the Nigerian Army.

Ndume said the increased funding was critical as the army was engaged in unconventional war across the country.

“Because of the situation we find ourselves in this country these days, where the army is drafted into unconventional war everywhere in 32 states, there is the need to really properly fund them,” Ndume said.

“And therefore there is a tremendous increase in their overhead personnel. But the capital aspect of it is grossly inadequate. No matter what you do, if they don’t have the arms and ammunition, then the war cannot be effectively prosecuted.

“So, in summary, we are here to ask for increase in the capital component of the Nigerian Army, so that they will have the necessary resources and tools to prosecute the unconventional war they are engaged in everywhere.”

While defending the army’s 2022 budget proposal on November 11, the Chief of Army staff Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya said the N579 billion earmarked for the army is not enough to carry out its constitutional responsibilities, particularly the fight against Boko Haram.

