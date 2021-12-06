CAS Assures Nigerians of End to Banditry

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oludayo Amao, has said that the problem of insecurity in Nigeria will soon be a thing of the past, The Guardian reports.

Amao gave the assurance at a book launch written by an aviation expert, Damilola Ogunseye, in Ikeja, Lagos. He said the military had carried out several operations but would like to keep to itself the strategy being employed to tackle the menace for security reasons.

also, the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has assured Nigerians that the security challenges, bad economy and others would soon be over and followed by songs of victory.

Adeboye, who spoke yesterday, while ministering at the RCCG Headquarters, Throne of Grace, Ebute-Metta, Lagos end of the month thanksgiving service, represented by the Assistant General Overseer, Admin & Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola, said: “The siege is over to be followed by songs of victory is a prophetic statement, which would come to pass and anyone who stands in the way of the prophecy will have himself or herself to blame because God is ready to take Nigeria to the next level. He described politics played in Nigeria as politics of deception, selfishness, power-play, wickedness and callousness.

