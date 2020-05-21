Catholic Archbishop Asks FG to Consider Herbal Remedies for COVID-19

Alfred Martins, Catholic archbishop of Lagos diocese, has called on the federal government to consider herbal remedies in the quest of a cure for COVID-19.

The cleric made the appeal during a press conference held at the Holy Cross Cathedral hall in Lagos, on Wednesday.

He said herbal medicine is known for its potency against several diseases.

Martins said Madagascar’s herbal solution is an indication that Nigeria can develop its own remedy through traditional means.

“Herbal medicine has its healing effect and I think it is important that the government gives local practitioners and researchers opportunities to research into the use of our local herbal roots and come up with remedies from them for this Coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

“We have heard these local remedies curing different types of diseases before, and it is only appropriate that they are given a chance to prove their efficacy at this point in time.

“We understand that there is a need for test and validation of local herbs. Madagascar has developed its own and was embraced by the Federal Government.

“That has created the urgency for our government to pay attention to the development and promotion of our own indigenous herbal products and remedies offered by others that will lead to an end to COVID-19 pandemic in our country.”

The archbishop called on the government to intensify efforts in the distribution of palliatives to citizens.

He prayed that normalcy should be restored and the world is healed of the pandemic.

The herbal remedy Madagascar has been using to treat COVID-19 patients has reached Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who received portions of the drug from Guinea Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Saturday, said the drug must be verified before use.

Although, there has been the development of some herbal solutions for the infection, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned people to steer clear of unscientific claims suggesting cure for COVID-19.

