Caution Miyetti Allah Over Provocative Statements, Ohanaeze Tells FG

The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has asked the Federal Government to call to order the Miyetti Allah, the umbrella body of Fulani herdsmen in the country, over their incessant unguarded and provocative statements and threats capable of setting the country ablaze.

In a statement, Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemned the effrontery of Miyetti Allah in seeking a constitutional arrangement that would make them take over the security of the entire South East.

In a story that has gone viral, Miyetti Allah asked the Federal Government to make a constitutional provision that would enable them to take over security in the South East as a panacea to the nefarious activities of their fellow herdsmen in the region.

But reacting to the proposal, the leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, Mr Arthur Obiora, frowned at the suggestion which he said was an affront to the youth of Igbo land.

Obiora said that the suggestion implied that Ndigbo were incapable of guarding their place and that unless Miyetti Allah were allowed to have their way, the constant killings, raping and harassment of the people of Igbo land would continue unabated.

The Youth Wing Leader admonished the Miyetti Allah and warned that it has become apparent that the herdsmen are not prepared to coexist with their hosts for their mutual benefit, but to take over their land for the grazing of their cattle.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo wondered what fate would have befallen any Igbo organisation that dared to make such an infuriating, provocative and impetuous demand in the North.

