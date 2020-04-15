CCD Applauds Ekiti, Lagos and Yobe for Providing Palliatives for PWDs

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) wish to appreciate the government and people of Lagos, Ekiti, and Yobe states on their deliberate gesture for providing relieve items to persons with disabilities to cushion the effect of Covid- 19 otherwise call corona virus. This singular act will surely go a long way in ameliorating the living standard of persons with disabilities at this trying times. CCD is particularly happy that these palliatives came at the time persons with disabilities need it most considering their social economic status in their various communities.

However, CCD is concerned that despite the great effort made by the aforementioned states in reducing the hardship for persons with disabilities in their states, Kaduna state and other states are yet to wake up from the realities on ground by incorporating persons with disabilities into their social protection scheme thereby subjecting them to all hardship of hunger and starvation. CCD is worried that this is coming barely two months after Governor Nasiru Elrufa’i publicly committed during public hearing on the proposed Kaduna state social protection policy to ensure persons with disabilities are properly mainstream into social protection programs in the state.

In the light of the above, CCD call on Kaduna state government and other states that are yet to make such intervention to closely consult with leadership of persons with disabilities at the state to identify their members who are in dire need of this support for onwards provision. CCD also call on the Hon. Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development to immediately review the template and list of beneficiaries of Conditional cash transfer, N-power, Trader money and other programs under national social protection program to include persons with disabilities to avoid contravening section (26) of Discrimination against persons with disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018.

CCD also wish to admonished persons with disabilities to while anticipating government intervention in this regards, to strictly adhere to other preventive measures outline by WHO and NCDC like regular washing of hands with water and soap or applying alcohol base sanitizer, including on your aids and appliances (guide cane, wheel chairs etc) observe social distancing, avoids crowded environment and if you feel any symptoms like constant sneezing, coughing and mild fever please report to the authority.

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) is the premier organization of, and for persons with disabilities that works to promote disability rights, independent living, inclusion and participation of persons with disabilities in development agenda. CCD coordinated CSOs campaign for the passage of the National Disability Bill, now an Act. For more about CCD, please visit: www.ccdnigeria.org.

Thank you.

David O. Anyaele

Executive Director

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.