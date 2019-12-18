CCT Suspends Arraignment of CAC’s Registrar General to Verify Sickness Claim

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has suspended for two hours, the planned arraignment of the Acting Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Mrs Lady Azuka Obiageli Azinge for alleged breach of code of conduct for public officers.

CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar announced the suspension of proceedings a moment ago to enable a team sent by the tribunal to ascertain the veracity of the claim that Azinge, who did not turn up for her planned arraignment, suffered a worsened health condition this morning and was rushed to a hospital.

When the case was called, the prosecution lawyer, Musa Ibrahim, told the tribunal that the defendant was absent and that her lawyer served him with an affidavit, claiming the defendant took ill.

Ibrahim said he would have applied for a bench warrant since the defendant had been served with the charge and hearing notice but would leave the decision to the tribunal in view of the claim about the defendant’s health status.

Chiejioke Okoli (SAN) who spoke for the defence team, said Azinge had been on medical leave but her condition went bad this morning, a development that informed the affidavit that was filed by the defendant.

He prayed the tribunal to adjourn till a later date or cause a team of its officials and representatives of parties to ascertain the claim about the defendant’s health.

In a ruling, the CCT Chairman agreed that the defendant’s health condition be ascertained.

He ordered that a team made up of representatives of the tribunal, the prosecution and defence visit where the defendant is and come back with photograph evidence and other materials.

Umar stood down proceedings on the case to enable the team, that just departed a moment ago to return its findings before the tribunal could decide whether or not to shift the planed arraignment to a later date.

