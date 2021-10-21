Charging Nnamdi Kanu for Insulting Buhari Abuse of Power – Omokri

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has said that it is an abuse of power to charge embattled pro-Biafra agitator, Nnamdi Kanu for insulting Buhari.

Omokri said this while reacting to Kanu’s arraignment in court for the continuation of his trial over allegations of terrorism and treasonable felony on Thursday.

Kanu was in a convoy of about six vehicles that were driven into the court premises around 8 am on Thursday morning by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS).

The convoy was led by a black Prado jeep, followed by two Hilux vans, two buses, and two other Hilux vans.

Reacting, Omokri in a post via his Twitter account revealed that Buhari insulted past leaders and nobody arrested or crucified him.

He further noted that If insulting Buhari is a crime then all Nigerians should be prosecuted too.

“Charging Nnamdi Kanu for insulting Buhari is an abuse of power. Buhari himself insulted former President Obasanjo (as recently as last year) and Jonathan as well as Yar’adua.

“If insulting Buhari is a crime, then all Nigerians should be persecuted for the same reason,” he wrote.

