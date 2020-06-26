Chidoka Faults Use of Aso Rock Executive Chamber for APC Meeting

Osita Chidoka, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari for using the federal executive chamber of the presidential villa for the national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo were among the party members who attended the meeting called by Victor Giadom, former deputy national secretary of the party.

The meeting was held at the presidential villa on the approval of the president.

In a statement on Thursday, Chidoka said Buhari has done what the PDP never did in its 16-year rule.

He described the use of the federal executive chamber for the party’s activity as degrading.

The PDP chieftain also accused Buhari of mixing party business with government activities, adding that public funds may have been used in the process.

“The country witnessed a new low today when Mr President, for the first time since 1999, used the Federal Executive Chamber for APC NWC meeting,” he said.

“Since President Obasanjo, through President Yar’Adua and President Jonathan NO meeting of PDP NWC/NEC ever took place in the Federal Executive Council Chamber. The Party expanded Caucus which meets at the Villa periodically use the First Lady’s meeting room or the Banquet Hall.”

“The government is not an arm of a political party. Once a government is in place it is for all Nigerians and its organs or properties must not be used for partisan purposes.

“The holding of APC meeting in the Council Chambers is a clear signal that the government is commingling party and government business and we hope government funds are not being used to partisan end. This government continues to damage our national values.”

Chidoka also lamented over the swearing-in ceremony for members of APC caretaker committee conducted by Abubakar Malami, minister of justice and attorney general of the federal.

At the meeting, Mai-Mala Buni, governor of Yobe state, was named chairman of the APC caretaker/extra-ordinary convention committee while the governor of Niger state was appointed as member, and Akpan Udoedehe as secretary.

The PDP chieftain said Malami’s action at the party’s meeting speaks volume of his bias, adding that “his role as chief law officer of the nation is damaged”.

He noted that the meeting could be an attempt to force a one-party system on the Nigerian populace.

“To depict the new low we saw the Attorney General of the federation swearing-in members of APC caretaker committee in the Federal Executive Council Chamber,” he said.

“This is a major affront to the constitutional role of the Attorney General as the Chief Law Officer of the Federation. Is he the National Legal adviser of the APC? On what basis did he conduct the Swearing-in using the council chamber?

“His role as Chief Law officer of the nation is damaged and we can no longer trust that his opinion will not be tailored by partisan considerations.

“This act may be a step in a plan to foist a one party state on Nigeria through the capture of state institutions for partisan goals. The Attorney General should take the part of honour NOW.”

