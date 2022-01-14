Mo-Abudu.-e1625855711686

Chief Daddy 2: We Will Not Tolerate ‘Insults’ and ‘Trolling’, Says Mo Abudu

Filmmaker and founder of EbonyLife Media, Mo Abudu, on Friday acknowledged the disappointment expressed by critics over her newly produced comedy movie, Chief Daddy 2, adding that “insults” and “trolling” targeted at her person or team are not welcome.

In a post on her verified Instagram page, Mo Abudu told those who saw the movie that their voices have been heard.

She said that she is open to “constructive feedback” for her team to continuously improve on the quality of the movies released.

Watch parts of the video:

The film, directed by Niyi Akinmolayan and produced by Mo Abudu, is a sequel to the original Chief Daddy film, which premiered in 2018.

Featured Image Credit: EbonyLife

 

____

