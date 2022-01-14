Chief Daddy 2: We Will Not Tolerate ‘Insults’ and ‘Trolling’, Says Mo Abudu
Filmmaker and founder of EbonyLife Media, Mo Abudu, on Friday acknowledged the disappointment expressed by critics over her newly produced comedy movie, Chief Daddy 2, adding that “insults” and “trolling” targeted at her person or team are not welcome.
In a post on her verified Instagram page, Mo Abudu told those who saw the movie that their voices have been heard.
She said that she is open to “constructive feedback” for her team to continuously improve on the quality of the movies released.
Watch parts of the video:
The film, directed by Niyi Akinmolayan and produced by Mo Abudu, is a sequel to the original Chief Daddy film, which premiered in 2018.
Featured Image Credit: EbonyLife
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours