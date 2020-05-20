unnamed (2)

China Media Group First to Use ‘5G+8K’ Technology in China

China’s state media company says it’s committed to innovation in video and audio production.

It comes after the company, known as China Media Group (CMG), became the first in China to complete an integrated production of live transmission and fast-editing using 5G plus 8K technology.

It did this to welcome in the Two Sessions, the country’s annual political meetings, which start later this week.

CMG Director Shen Haixiong and representatives from the country’s leading communications corporations attended the launching ceremony for the technology at the “Innovated Media App Promotion Week.”

 

