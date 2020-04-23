China to Give WHO $30m to Help Make up for U.S. Funding Gap

April 23 (UPI) — The Chinese government said Thursday it will donate an additional $30 million to the World Health Organization to help make up for the funding gap left by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The foreign ministry said the donation reflects support and trust that’s been placed in the WHO by the people and government of China.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the money, combined with $20 million it gave last month, will support the global fight against COVID-19 and “strengthen developing countries’ health systems.”

Geng told reporters the WHO has responded to the pandemic based on science and objectivity.

“At this crucial moment, supporting WHO is supporting multi-lateralism and global solidarity,” ministry spokeswoman spokeswoman Hua Chunying added in a tweet.

The Trump administration said last week it would halt WHO funding over accusations the body is responsible for “mismanaging and covering up” the coronavirus pandemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus has asked the United States to reconsider. Trump also promised to investigate the WHO’s response.

To date, more than 2.6 million coronavirus cases and 186,000 deaths have been reported worldwide.

