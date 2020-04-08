Chinese Medical Team Arrives in Nigeria
A 15-man medical team from China has arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
The team arrived in Nigeria in a chartered Air Peace aircraft on Wednesday afternoon.
They are expected to assist Nigeria in efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire was at the airport to receive the medical team.
