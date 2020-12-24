Christmas: Be Security Conscious, CAN Tells Churches

The Christian Association of Nigeria has asked churches to be security conscious as they celebrate Christmas.

CAN President, Dr Samson Ayokunle, gave the advice in a press statement on Thursday titled, ‘The Power of His Presence, Our Hope of Tomorrow’.

He encouraged Christians not to be weighed down by the adversities experienced in the year 2020.

Ayokunle said, “Christmas is not a myth, not a tradition, not a dream. It is a glorious reality. It is a time of joy. The fact of the cross illuminates Christmas day and hallows it.

“Christmas is also a season to advocate peace in the world that is full of wars, strives, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminalities.

“It is painful that many people are mourning due to the demise of their loved ones as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism, kidnappings and other criminalities. We should remember that Jesus was also born during the darkest time in Israel’s history. Israel was under the tyrannical rule of the Romans. Yet the Angel announced the birth of Jesus as the glad tidings to the world.

“So, I urge those who are mourning to rejoice in hope that they too are still alive. I pray for the comfort of the Holy Spirit for all those who lost their loved ones for one reason or the other.

“May the Lord help our governments to rise up competently and stop the menace of insecurity occasioned by the terrorists, killer herdsmen, bandits and kidnappers in Jesus’ name.

“As we rejoice and celebrate, let us be security conscious and observe the COVID-19 protocols in our places of worship or in any public gathering for our general good.”

