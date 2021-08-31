CJN Summons 6 Judges Over Conflicting Orders on PDP Crisis, Others

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has summoned the Chief Judges of Rivers, Kebbi, Cross River, Anambra, Jigawa and Imo State to an emergency meeting.

This is as a result of some conflicting ex parte orders emanating from judges under them.

Last week, two courts gave conflicting judgements on the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While a Rivers High Court barred Uche Secondus from parading himself as the party’s National Chairman, a Kebbi Court reinstated him.

There have also been conflicting judgements involving other parties.

In a letter of invitation dated 30th of August, 2021, the CJN summoned the the Chief Judges to brief him on the incessant granting of the conflicting orders on suits instituted by different political parties.

“My attention has been drawn to media reports to the effect that some courts of coordinate jurisdictions were granting conflicting exparte orders on the same subject matter.”

“It has become expedient for me to invite you for a detailed briefing on the development. This is even more compelling having regard to an earlier NJC warning to judicial officers on the need to be circumspect in grating ex parte applications.”

