Climate Change Groups Trains Young Lawyers for Climate Justice

In October, International Climate Change Development Initiative in partnership with Youth Sustainable Development Network trained 15 law students in the western region of the country on climate change and justice in Nigeria.

The two-day workshop brought veterans in this field and for the first time in Nigeria, such discussions centred on building the legal profession, as they are key to the achievement of Goal 13 of the SDGs.

At the end of the 2 days’ workshop, some of the students highlighted what they will be doing moving forward to build a system that is just and sustainable for all law students across the country.

Esan Moyosore, a member of this first cohort has been able to use the knowledge acquired from the workshop to enlighten the people around her, like her family members on the need to change their behavioural patterns towards achieving climate action. In taking action, she is researching how sustainable energy can be used within her school.

Olayemi Olatokunbo – believes in the little things, so he has started sensitizing people about the need for climate action and he uses his position as the student representative of his law class to do this. He wants to understand more about this sector, and so become more knowledgeable through research.

To achieve a net-zero target there needs to be a holistic approach. One of such is involving more lawyers in the fight against climate change. The Young Lawyers for Climate Justice workshop was the start of many and as seen, the impact is innumerable. – Durodoluwa Ajala

Idowu Olumide co-founder of the International Climate Change Development Initiative also raise that we are committed to understanding and addressing past injustices that have contributed to the climate crisis and ensuring that young lawyers also take part in bringing justice to the people and vulnerable communities and leads the movement for change.

