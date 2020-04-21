CNN Anchor Richard Quest Tests Positive for COVID-19
Cable News Network (CNN) anchor, Richard Quest, has tested positive for COVID-19.
He made this known on Tuesday through his Twitter handle @richardquest.
He also revealed that he only exhibited few symptoms of the deadly virus, which had claimed over 170,000 lives globally.
“I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms, just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives.”
I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms – just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives.
— Richard Quest (@richardquest) April 20, 2020
