CNN’s Chris Cuomo Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Keep Working

Share Pin 0 Shares

(Bloomberg) — Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor and brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has tested positive for Covid-19 and showed some symptoms but plans to keep working from home.

The 49-year-old newscaster said on Twitter that he is quarantined in his basement and will continue to do his shows from there.

“I had fever, chills and shortness of breath,” he said, but added that his main fear was giving the virus to his wife and kids. “We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united.”

CNN reported separately that Cuomo was most recently at its offices in Manhattan on Friday. He represents at least the third case of coronavirus there.

Featured Image Credit: Jeremy Freeman

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.