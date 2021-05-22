COAS Attahiru, 10 Others Buried in Abuja

The remains of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other officers who died in a plane crash were laid to rest at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja on Saturday.

The crash occurred on Friday in Kaduna.

The names of the other officers include Brigadier-General MI Abdulkadir, Brigadier-General Olayinka, Brigadier-General Kuliya, Major LA Hayat, Major Hamza and Sergeant Umar.

Others are Flight-Lieutenant TO Asaniyi, Flight-Lieutenant AA Olufade, Sergeant Adesina and ACM Oyedepo.

Their remains were moved from the 44 Nigerian Army Referral Hospital, Kaduna to the National Mosque and the Nigerian Air Force Protestant Church in Abuja for prayers.

The remains were later moved to the National Military Cemetary for the interment ceremony. The burial ceremony started around 2.50 pm with a profile of the late COAS read.

A moment of silence was observed after which the fallen officers were honoured with a 21-gun salute.

Dignitaries at the event include Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao; Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, among others.

