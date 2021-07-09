FB_IMG_1625657958012

COAS Commiserates With Troops Involved in Accident in North East

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, has commiserated with troops who were involved in a road traffic accident on Thursday, at Garin Kuturu, along Maiduguri-Damaturu road.

The incident happened while the troops were responding to a distress call as one of the gun trucks conveying the them skidded off the road and rammed into a road shoulder, causing the vehicle to somersault.

General Yahaya said no fatality was recorded and nine personnel who sustained varying degrees of injury in the accident have been evacuated and are currently receiving medical attention in a military medical facility.

He lauded the troops for their swift response and urged them to be more circumspect during emergency operational responses.

____

BEACON

