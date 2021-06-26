COAS to Troops: Bring An End to the Insurgency in the North-East

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major-General Farouk Yahaya, says it is the vision of the army to end insurgency in the North-East, urging the troops of Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, to make the vision a reality in short order.

Mr Yahaya made the call on Saturday during an operational visit to the troops of Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole in Damaturu.

He said the visit was operational in nature to interact with the troops and address them on the challenges at hand and the way forward toward achieving more successes and results.

“We want to conclude this operation in the North-East so that we can do other things.

“That is the drive now, so also to conclude other challenges that are facing us.

“We are geared towards addressing all of them,” he stressed.

He also noted the tremendous successes recorded by the troops across the country.

“Like you have observed, we have been recording some modest successes in all areas and we intend to sustain that drive.

“This is alongside other services like the Air Force, the Navy and other agencies like police, SSS and all stakeholders including civilian, traditional rulers among others.

“We are already seeing the benefits of our joint operation,” Mr Yahaya said.

He also noted that there were challenges in the process. He, however, said “we are addressing them with the support of the Commander-in-Chief of the federation.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.