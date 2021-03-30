Colloquium: I Chose Kano to Prove Yoruba, Fulani Can Live in Peace – Tinubu

Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the choice of Kano State as a venue for his 12th colloquium is to establish the fact that the Fulanis and Yoruba people can co-exist in love and peace.

Speaking at the event which also marks his 69th birthday, the political stalwart said his choice of Kano as a celebration venue stems from a longing to unite the two ethnic groups.

While addressing the crowd in Kano, Tinubu said Nigeria at this critical time needs such a move as his, to see if other people “will have peace of conscience and live in harmony and be lovely to one another”.

He said Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and himself are trying to show to Nigerians that some of the agitations rocking the country at this time are misplaced.

“If we can encourage support to go and spend a couple of days with my brother an in-law in Kano and demonstrate that he has not quarreled with me, he has not seceded from Nigeria, I didn’t need a passport or visa to get to Kano, maybe others will have peace of conscience, live in peace and harmony and be loving to one another. That is what Ganduje and I are showing to Nigerians and that is the purpose of this colloquium end of the story.”

“All of you here should thank Ganduje for what we have been able to show Nigerians together. That a Fulani man and a Yoruba man can show the entire nation that in harmony, we can show Nigerians that perseverance creates understanding. It is a common blood that flows through our veins,” the former governor stated.

