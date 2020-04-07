Combined Team of N, Army, Niger Army Defeat Terrorist in Recent Encounter

Troops of 403 Special Forces Brigade Baga and Niger Republic troops led by Brigadier General GM Mutkut-Commander Special Forces Brigade Baga dealt an overwhelming defeat on some Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals during a fierce encounter at Kure village along Tumbun Rago and Tumbun Fulani general areas of Borno State on Monday.

According to the Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko in a prrss statement on Tuesday, the troops with the support of the Air Task Force, overwhelmed the insurgents during the encounter during which one of the criminals was neutralized while scores escaped with bullet wounds.

Items recovered from the criminals after the defeat include; One Gun Truck, One Anti Aircraft Gun, One Motorcycle , One Light Machine Gun.

Others are; One AK 47 Rifle and a magazine, Quantity Two Hundred and Twenty Seven (227) rounds of 12.7 mm ammunition and Quantity ten (10) rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition.

However, Onyeuko, stated that there was no casualty or equipment losses recorded by the military forces.

He urged members of the public to continue to cooperate and support the security forces with credible information that could aid/hasten the completion of the ongoing clearance operations of all criminal groups.

