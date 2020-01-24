Confusion as FG Blasts Its Own Security Agencies, Says Internal Rivalry Frustrating Results

In a move that seems to establish a lack of coordination and confusion within Nigeria’s security architecture, the Federal Government of Nigeria has blasted its own security agencies especially the Nigerian Police Force stressing that rivalry among them has continued to frustrate genuine efforts by government to curtail security threats to the nation.

Leadership reports that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who security analysts have consistently blamed for the escalation of internal threats due to his inability to effectively coordinate internal security affairs challenged them to put national interest ahead of pride and show of force.

According to him, “The lack of trust, respect, coordination and collaboration of security agencies is rooted in our nation’s history. You don’t need to show off , you are already recognize so, please! embrace all the other security. I must say it clearly, the Police is guilty. The Police does not want to see any other paramilitary agency,”

Aregbesola gave the knock in a goodwill message at the opening ceremony of a Two Day inter agency synergy work organised by the Ministry of Defence with the theme “Inter agency synergy an imperative for defence and security management”.

“We cannot but work together to achieve that motive of acquisition of peace and work to maintain peace. We must first acquire peace before we can maintain it. We are in a crucial period as a nation considering the consequential security challenges that we are facing,” he stressed

The Minister added purposeful leadership and synergy must be enthroned in order to quail security threats.

“For effective containment of security challenges we cannot overlook the need for leadership and synergy in the administration of resources deployed to neutralise the threats.

We must respect one another,we must seek to coordinate our activities, and collaborate if we want effective neutralisation of the threats…

”We must strive to make our nation

If Nigeria fails as a nation, the consequences on us as Africans, as Nigerians are huge,”

In his remarks,the Minister of Defence Major General Bashir Magashi (Retired) said the workshop was organised to evolve ways of enhancing collaboration and cooperation amongst security agencies.

“Over the years,many nations have suffered very serious national security setbacks for the singular reason of the lack of synergy amongst it’s security agencies. Such negligence and lack of patriotism in my opinion and which I believe is the position of the generality of the audience here today, can be very costly and must not be tolerated within the national security network,” he said

Magashi said the intention is to build bridges of understanding between sister agencies.

The Chief of Defence Staff General Gabriel Olonisakin said inter agency collaboration is the only way out to conflict management and security provisioning in contemporary Nigeria.

“There must be minimal rivalry and maximum cooperation among the organisations statutorily saddled with the responsibility of managing conflict and containing insecurity,” he said

The CDS said the collaboration between security agencies is required not just for security but also in conflict prevention, management, resolution and national development.

