Confusion in Bayelsa Over Report of Keniebi Okoko’s Death in Lagos Hospital

There is confusion amongst residents of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, over yet-to-confirmed reports that Mr Keniebi Okoko, an aspirant in the last governorship election died in an undisclosed hospital in Lagos while undergoing a tummy tuck operation.

Tribune Online reports that a Yenagoa-based online media outfit had reported that Mr Okoko, a major financial member of Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt allegedly died about 9:23 pm on Tuesday when the power generating sets of the hospital broke while the said operation was ongoing.

Parts of the report read: “While the operation was going on successfully, there was a power outbreak in the hospital. Doctors in the hospital tried all their possible best to put on the generator in the hospital but the generator refused to start.”

Residents of the state took to their Facebook accounts to express grief over his alleged demise.

However, another yet-to-be verified story emerged that 41-year-old Okoko survived the operation and is in good health.

Many Bayelsans who were thrown into mourning over the former story, took to their Facebook accounts to take a swipe at online media outlets for breaking the news, tagging them as messengers of doom spreading fake news.

A copy of one of the new versions of the story that was also published by some online media outfits read: “Bayelsa born billionaire Businessman, Keniebi Okoko who was rumoured dead has been reported to be alive and is in the Intensive Care Unit of the Lagos Hospital. New details have emerged that the earlier report of his death is false.”

However, Keniebi Okoko Media Team (KOMT) in a statement called for calm, adding authentic reports will be provided by Okoko’s family.

“We want to thank you all for your support and prayers. We want to appeal to all to please let the Okoko family speak on the issue at the appropriate time. Thanks for your understanding.”

Several attempts to reach members of the Okoko family and his close associates proved abortive at the time of filing this report.

