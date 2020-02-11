Contempt: Secondus, Others Appear in Court

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, and some members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday appeared before the Lagos State High Court, sitting in the Igbosere area to stop contempt of court proceedings brought against them.

The proceedings were as a result of alleged disobedience to a court order of November 12, 2019, which restrained Secondus and the party’s NWC from conducting a special election for the vacant offices at the Lagos State chapter of the party.

Justice Taofikat Oyekan-Abdullahi expressed dismay that the PDP in Lagos state proceeded to conduct the special election despite the knowledge of the case and pending application for interlocutory injunction.

The special election committee was chaired by Senator Obi at the instance of Secondus.

The judge subsequently made an order for Secondus and Senator Obi to come to the court to explain why they should not be committed to prison for defying its order.

At Monday’s proceedings, counsel to the claimants informed the court of his clients’ pending applications seeking for extension of time to file their response to the Preliminary Objection filed by the respondents.

The claimants in the suit are Dr Adegbola Dominic, for state chairman of the party, Elder John Babatunde Agbaje, Alhaji Fatai Ajisefinni and Chief Taiwo Kuye.

The respondents are the PDP, Senator Obi, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Hon Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, Hon Danladi Baidu Tijo, Ahmed Mukthar and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

After arguments on whether the preliminary objection or the contempt proceedings should be heard first, the judge ruled in favour of the respondents and fixed March 12, to hear the contempt proceedings against the contemnors.

