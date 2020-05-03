Convert Seized Buildings into Isolation Centres, SERAP Tells FG

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has urged the Federal Government to convert recovered stolen buildings to isolation centres.

SERAP made the request in a series of tweets on Sunday.

The group told the President, Muhammadu Buhari , that using confiscated assets as isolation centres would improve the ability to respond to COVID-19.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, last week begged Nigerians to donate and temporarily make their buildings available as isolation centres.

While speaking at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force in Abuja, the minister said that more buildings were required after the NCDC Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said Nigeria lacked adequate bed spaces.

SERAP tweeted, “We’ve asked President Buhari to instruct AGF to identify, publish and temporarily use confiscated stolen assets as isolation centres; instead of begging Nigerians to donate their buildings. Using stolen assets would reduce risks to Nigerians & to public health.

“Our appeal, sent yesterday (Saturday), states: Using confiscated assets is lawful, would serve a legitimate aim and provide safe and enabling environments for the treatment and care of people. Ramping up testing is important, but shouldn’t put Nigerians at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.”

