Coronavirus: I am Not in Quarantine, Says NCDC Boss Chike Ihekweazu

Share Pin 0 Shares

Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu has debunked reports that he has been placed in quarantine for coronavirus immediately after his return from China.

Media reports had quoted the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire saying the Director-General of NCDC will remain in isolation in one of the rooms in his house for 14 days.

But in a tweet on Tuesday Ihekweazu denied reports that he is in quarantine, though he confirmed he was in self-isolation.

“I am well and have continued my duties from home since my return from China as part of the WHO-China Mission on #COVID19 The rumour that I am sick or in quarantine is obviously false. I look forward to returning to the office after 14 days of self-isolation,” he tweeted.

I am well and have continued my duties from home since my return from China as part of the WHO-China Mission on #COVID19 The rumour that I am sick or in quarantine is obviously false. I look forward to returning to the office after 14 days of self-isolation 😁 pic.twitter.com/sigfoARVfK — Chikwe Ihekweazu (@Chikwe_I) March 3, 2020

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.