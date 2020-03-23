Coronavirus: IGP Warns Nigerians Against Social Visits To Police Stations

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has warned Nigerians against social visits to police stations nationwide.

According to a series of tweets by the Nigeria Police, the IGP also cautioned the citizens to minimise official visits to police stations, except where absolutely necessary.

The police boss also ordered formations nationwide to properly screen individuals before admitting them into custody.

“The IGP enjoins citizens to avoid social visits to police stations and other police offices and minimize official visits, except where absolutely necessary.

“The IGP further directs that adequate measures be emplaced to screen persons to be committed into police custody,” he stated.

Adamu also directed zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and state police commissioners to strictly enforce the directives on social restriction order imposed by the government in their respective jurisdiction.

He also ordered the closure of all institutions owned by the Force in line with the Federal Government’s directives on the closure of all schools in the country.

“Also, in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive that all tertiary institutions be shut, the IGP has ordered the immediate closure of the Nigeria Police Academy as well as all Police Primary and Secondary Schools nationwide.

“The Force Medical Services has been empowered and directed to step up sensitisation programmes across Commands, Formations and Barracks in the country,” he stated.

