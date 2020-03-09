Coronavirus: Italy Puts Entire Country on Lockdown

The whole of Italy is being put on lockdown as the country tries to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

All public gatherings will be banned, sports events are suspended, and movement is being restricted across the country.

Italy is the worst-hit nation in Europe with 463 virus-related deaths, an increase of almost 100 in a 24-hour period, and more than 9,000 confirmed infections.

Around 60 million people will now effectively be placed under quarantine by the strict measures which had already been introduced in northern and some central areas over the weekend.

Italy’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte is urging people to stay at home.

He said people should not move around apart from for work and emergencies, and the closure of schools and universities across the country is being extended to 3 April.

He also said public transport will remain operational.

More than 300 of the fatalities are in Lombardy – one of five regions which were already in lockdown in the so-called “red zone”.

Mr Conte will sign a new decree and the nationwide measures will be introduced in the morning.

Earlier on Monday, the country shut all of its ski resorts and Mr Conte said he would use “massive shock therapy” to battle the outbreak.

Italy’s top sports body, National Olympic Committee, had called for all sports events to be suspended until 3 April.

